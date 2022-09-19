Sometimes the first thought that pops in your head isn’t the best one.

On Monday, Kristin Chenoweth is on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, and she talks about her recent, embarrassing experience on “Celebrity Family Feud”.

“My dad and mom feel like they can’t go to church anymore,” she says of their appearance on the game show.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with me when I get nervous,” Chenoweth adds, explaining her aversion to games in general. “I’d rather play Carnegie Hall or have a Pap smear… anything but games.”

She adds that in preparation for the game, her sister had told her that her main goal is to “get the buzzer first,” which she did.

But then she had to deal with the question on the board: “For a woman, besides the lips, where does she like to kiss a man?”

“Girl, where?” Hudson asks.

“I said, ‘Rhymes with heinous,'” Chenoweth says, shocking the host. “Why couldn’t I have said cheek, arm, forehead?”

The actress continues, “We all know Steve does a slow burn. He went, ‘I just told the audience you were the best, nicest person.’

“I am sorry, ladies and gentlemen, that I said that. I will never do that again. I will never be on ‘Family Feud’ again.”

Finally, Chenoweth shares, “I was at the mall the other day, and a lady came up to me and said, ‘You said, rhymes with heinous?!'”

Also on the show, Hudson welcomes members of the Fisk University gymnastics team, who have gone viral with their practice video in which they demonstrate their incredible skills.

The school also recently became the first historically Black college and university in the U.S. to launch a world-class women’s intercollegiate gymnastics program.

To celebrate their achievements and their work “paving the way” for young African-American girls, fellow HBCU alumni and CMO of Aunt Jackie’s Curls & Coils Kendria Strong surprises the team with $25,000 for their program.