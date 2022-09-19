King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Prince of Wales, take part in the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

Buckingham Palace has responded to claims Prince Harry was only told about the Queen’s death five minutes before it was made public.

According to the Daily Mail, a spokesman for King Charles III said: “The public was only informed after every family member had been informed.”

The Daily Telegraph had previously suggested Harry was the last to know about the Queen’s passing. The story has since been updated to state Harry was not treated any differently to other family members.

The paper pointed out that this “highlights [the] gulf between Harry and the Royal Family.”

According to the Mail, it is true that Harry was told not long before the news became public, but that was because he was on a flight to Scotland so couldn’t be contacted.

The reports were shared the night before the Queen’s funeral, which took place on Monday.

Harry couldn’t wear his military uniform during the service after stepping down as a senior royal in March 2020. Instead, he wore his morning suit and military medals.

Harry and Meghan Markle were uninvited from Sunday’s reception at the Palace for world leaders arriving for the funeral, with reports suggesting they’d been invited then told they couldn’t come because the event was “for working members of the Royal Family.”

The Queen passed away at age 96 on September 8. She will be laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where her husband Prince Philip is also buried.