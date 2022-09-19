Warning: Spoilers for the first three episodes of “The Rings of Power”.

In episode 3 of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Galadriel and Halbrand take us to the epic island kingdom of Numenor, Arondir and the other elves fail to escape from the orcs, the stranger lends a hand, and we learn of Halbrand’s royal roots.

ET Canada host Morgan Hoffman is here with all the info you need leading into episode 4, airing September 16.

Episode 4 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes debuting weekly on Fridays.