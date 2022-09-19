Click to share this via email

The Queen's coffin travels from Westminster Abbey to Windsor.

Royals fans got more emotional after the Queen’s Corgis came out in Windsor to bid farewell to the late monarch during her funeral on Monday.

The Queen’s beloved horse Emma was brought out in front of the castle, before the camera showed her Welsh Corgis Muick and Sandy.

Social media users were in tears after the animals’ appearance:

well if you weren't crying before, i bet you sure are now!!! the queen's corgis waiting for her in windsor ❤️😭❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/4qFgdVsRCM — Diana Pearl (@dianapearl_) September 19, 2022

Oh my god are those the Queen’s Corgis? I’m crying 😭😭😭 #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/bDkTF2oTxM — Callie 🫶 🇨🇦 (@taylorloverx) September 19, 2022

Muick and Sandy, the Queen’s corgis waiting for her at Windsor. I’m not crying. 💔#QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/MpRuunIzaU — Mellissa Fung (@mellissafung) September 19, 2022

not me crying at my desk over the queen’s corgis waiting for her to arrive at windsor pic.twitter.com/k3H3gFy07n — Katie (@kmmurphhh) September 19, 2022

seeing the queen’s corgis and horse out to say goodbye really got me currently crying 😭 — aaliyah🌺 (@midnightxplr) September 19, 2022

The corgis and the Queen's horse broke me 😢 — BrattyTart (@BrattyTart) September 19, 2022

NEW: Emma, The Queen's horse, waits for her within the grounds of Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/yceTdbwHtu — Royal Circular (@Royal_Circular) September 19, 2022

The Corgis’ appearance comes after Prince William assured well-wishers that the Queen’s beloved dogs would “be looked after very well.”

On Saturday, the Prince of Wales surprised mourners as they waited in line to pay their final respects to his grandmother at Westminster Hall, where her coffin was lying in state.

When a woman inquired about Muick and Sandy, William told the fan that he “saw [the Corgis] the other day” and that they made him “quite sad.”

“They are going to be looked after fine,” he added, as seen in a video shared by Sky News.

“They are two very friendly Corgis so they’ve got a good home,” he continued to tell the woman as he sincerely held her hand. “They’ll be looked after very well, spoilt rotten, I’m sure.”

The fan smiled and replied, “I hope so.”