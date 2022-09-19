The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to be one of the most-watched TV events of all time… but it won’t be watched on the U.K.’s Channel 5.

Instead of airing live coverage of the monarch’s historic funeral, the British broadcaster opted to show the 2017 film, “The Emoji Movie”.

The only major broadcaster in the UK to not carry the Queen’s funeral live on Monday, Channel 5 opted for children’s counterprogramming with a lineup that includes “The Emoji Movie”, “Stuart Little”, “Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs”, and “Sing”.

READ MORE: King Charles III Fights Back Tears During ‘God Save The King’ At Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Featuring a voice cast that includes Anna Faris, James Corden, Maya Rudolph, and Jennifer Coolidge, the critically panned “Emoji Movie” holds a six per cent “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

On this National Day of Nourning in the U.K., British viewers took to Twitter to mock the programming lineup and, in particular, the choice of film.

as her majesty is laid to rest, the nation pauses with upmost sorrow to pay respect by watching the emoji movie on channel 5 pic.twitter.com/hMWsAmpwO6 — Lucia Keskin (@chiwithaC) September 19, 2022

no way every channels showing the funeral and channel 5 is showing The Emoji Movie 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fJJ9zMtif7 — isaac (@afcisaac5_) September 19, 2022

I can’t stop thinking about The Emoji Movie on Channel 5 when the funeral is on 😂😂😂 — Rhys 👨🏻‍🦰 (@rhysluvv) September 19, 2022

watching the emoji movie instead of the queen’s funeral, it’s what she would’ve wanted xx pic.twitter.com/5cXxNlev9m — lils (@flopjoyhoe) September 19, 2022

It is a bit of an emotional watch and there will never be anything quite like this again, it’s so unique and so culturally significant. Saying that, I do hope they make a sequel to the Emoji Movie. — Joe (@JL1894) September 19, 2022

every channel showing the queen’s funeral and channel 5 is showing the emoji movie I’m crying why is this so funny pic.twitter.com/QRj4mlhdxU — mollie (@longlivemollie) September 19, 2022

cant believe we are finally here, it’s going to be such a tough watch. Good luck everyone getting through The Emoji Movie on channel 5 this morning. — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 19, 2022

Prince Louis chilling at home watching The Emoji Movie #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/pfVtB4Yoah — James (@gortavfc) September 19, 2022

Channel 5, which airs children’s content every morning, was praised by others for including counterprogramming suitable for youngsters as schools are closed for the national holiday.