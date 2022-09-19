The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to be one of the most-watched TV events of all time… but it won’t be watched on the U.K.’s Channel 5.

Instead of airing live coverage of the monarch’s historic funeral, the British broadcaster opted to show the 2017 film, “The Emoji Movie”.

The only major broadcaster in the UK to not carry the Queen’s funeral live on Monday, Channel 5 opted for children’s counterprogramming with a lineup that includes “The Emoji Movie”, “Stuart Little”, “Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs”, and “Sing”.

Featuring a voice cast that includes Anna Faris, James Corden, Maya Rudolph, and Jennifer Coolidge, the critically panned “Emoji Movie” holds a six per cent “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

On this National Day of Nourning in the U.K., British viewers took to Twitter to mock the programming lineup and, in particular, the choice of film.

Channel 5, which airs children’s content every morning, was praised by others for including counterprogramming suitable for youngsters as schools are closed for the national holiday.