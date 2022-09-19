Viewers noticed an unexpected guest on top of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

A spider crawled across King Charles III’s poignant note to his late mother, with some dubbing it a “good omen.”

The note read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

Monday’s funeral was emotional, as the world bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Charles was joined by his sons Princes William and Harry to walk behind the coffin, along with royals, including Princess Anne and Princes Edward and Andrew.

The King fought back tears as “God Save the King” was sung during both the Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle services.