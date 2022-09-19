A piece of Mariah Carey history is about to get its due.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone the iconic pop star revealed that she will soon be releasing the original version of her 1995 alt-rock album Someone’s Ugly Daughter.

Carey first talked about her involvement with the album, which she secretly wrote and produced under the band name Chick, in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream 👀 Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here's a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey 🤟 S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer #Chick #TMOMC pic.twitter.com/Re23t5whcd — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 27, 2020

At the time, she explained that her friend Clarissa Dane mostly handled lead vocals on the album, while Carey was simultaneously recording her 1995 album Daydream.

But now, Carey says that she has found the “lost” version of the album featuring her own lead vocals, and plans to release it some time in the future.

Talking about the album in her memoir, the singer wrote, “I’d bring my little alt-rock song to the band and hum a silly guitar riff. They would pick it up and we would record it immediately. It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it. I actually started to love some of the songs. I would fully commit to my character.”

“I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time. You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured,” she continued. “I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery—but I also wanted to laugh. I totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night.”

Featured on the album are the singles “Demented” and “Malibu”, both of which are currently available to stream in their originally released, Chicks versions.