Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A police officer is carried off on a stretcher after collapsing while standing guard at Westminster Abbey, London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Monday has been an emotional day for everyone, and it proved to be too much for some.

During the Queen’s funeral, photos were taken of a member of Buckingham Palace staff collapsing, with people rushing to help as he lay on the ground.

🔴A member of Buckingham Palace staff has collapsed after paying his respects to Her Majesty at her state funeral today (Monday, September 19) People rushed to help the member of household staff as he lay on the ground https://t.co/snaHNvRuEG — My London (@myldn) September 19, 2022

A bandsman also collapsed during the procession.

A bandsman faints during the Queen’s funeral procession. Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock — David Fisher/Shutterstock

A police officer collapsed while on duty for the funeral and was carried away on a stretcher. The Daily Mail reported there were other incidents involving funeral workers who needed medical attention.

A police officer is carried off on a stretcher after collapsing while standing guard at Westminster Abbey, London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by ROWAN GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The incidents come after a royal guard collapsed at Westminster Hall in the early hours of Friday morning during the first night of the Queen’s lying in state.

NOW – Royal guard at the Queen's coffin has collapsed.pic.twitter.com/39qduRuX0u — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 14, 2022

Monday was a particularly tough day for the Royal Family.

King Charles III got very emotional as funeral attendees sang “God Save the King” during the services at Westminster Abbey and St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.