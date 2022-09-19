Lil Nas X has love for everyone, even the haters.

On Sunday night, the “Old Town Road” rapper performed at a concert in Boston and as a user on Twitter showed, he was met with a group of Christian protesters outside.

Going above and beyond turning the other cheek, Lil Nas revealed in a tweet that he had his team send the group pizza:

just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo! https://t.co/ZUyh9peQuG — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

The artist has attracted the ire of some religious groups for the queer content of his music and videos, along with his depiction of the devil in the raunchy video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

As it turns out, the protesters turned down the pizza, though Lil Nas admitted he “accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors.”

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

In the clip shared to Twitter, Lil Nas slowed the video down to reveal the protester, along with a pitch-shifted version of Sufjan Stevens’ song “Mystery of Love”, featured in the film “Call Me By Your Name”.