Tim McGraw worried fans at his Arizona show after taking a spill off the stage.

The country singer was performing his hit song “I Like It, I Love It” in Tempe when he lost his balance at the edge of the stage.

As the singer crouched down to strike a pose, he accidentally fell back into the crowd. Luckily, a security guard nearby was able to help McGraw adjust his fall so he landed relatively safely on the lawn.

McGraw seemed to walk the fall off with a smile as he then proceeded to greet fans at the barricades.

The onstage accident follows fellow musician Post Malone who also took a nasty spill recently during his Saturday show in Missouri.

Malone wasn’t as lucky as McGraw, as he hit his rib cage against the opening of the hole he fell through. After a few minutes of medical attention, Malone returned to finish a shortened version of the show.

McGraw currently has a few more shows lined up in October; his next appearance will be at Boots & Brews in Ventura, California.