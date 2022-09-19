Click to share this via email

Blake Shelton is sharing his thoughts on his new co-worker Camila Cabello.

The busy country star dropped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to speak with “The Voice” ex-coach Kelly Clarkson about the newest member of the cast. Cabello takes over for Clarkson as a coach on the newest season of the competition singing show.

Clarkson teased Shelton about her absence from the show, asking him whether he missed her.

“Oh my god. So bad. Camila has a done a good job – nobody’s you, okay? Let’s just say there’s only one Kelly Clarkson,” he teased.

While Cabello didn’t quite occupy the same space for Shelton, he did find one similarity between the two.

“There is one person we’ve found who can talk as much as you, and that’s Camila,” he admitted.

Despite the apparent dig, Clarkson agreed with the country singer’s opinion.

“I know, I’ve met her. We had to edit down our interview,” she revealed.

As Shelton imagined the version of a “Voice” season with both singers on the panel, he explained there was one crucial difference between the women.

“Although, unlike you, when she talks, she makes sense,” he teased. “When you do your spiel, by the time you end your paragraph, you don’t even know what you started out saying.”

Clarkson denied the accusation as the two fell into their friendly bickering they were known for on the show.

Season 22 of “The Voice” kicks off on Monday night.