Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

When it comes to royal etiquette, Princess Charlotte knows what to do.

During her great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday, Charlotte, 7, was seen telling her older brother Prince George, 9, how to behave.

READ MORE: Prince George And Princess Charlotte Walk Behind The Queen’s Coffin At Funeral

As the two young children waited for Queen Elizabeth’s coffin to pass by them at Wellington Arch, a short video captured Charlotte reminding her brother: “You need to bow.”

George, who is second in line for the throne, listened carefully to his sister’s direction, which can be seen in the video below.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Countess of Wessext during the State Funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022 — Photo: Mark Stewart/Pool/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time that Princess Charlotte reminded her siblings to follow royal conduct. In June, the young royal put an end to her younger brother Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving at Trooping the Colour.

Elsewhere during the Queen’s funeral, Charlotte donned her first symbolic piece of jewellery. Pinned to the left side of her black coat was a diamond horseshoe brooch in honour of Her Majesty’s love of horses. The special brooch was gifted to Charlotte by her late great-grandmother, People revealed.

READ MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis Visit Their New School: See The Adorable Photos

The young princess also followed a British custom for women attending formal occasions by donning a hat for the first time.

Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the Queen’s state funeral, likely because he is too young.