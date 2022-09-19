Shania Twain is excited to bring new music to her fans.

The singer announced the release of her new song “Waking Up Dreaming” and teased more music in the works with a new Instagram post.

She captioned the post, “Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves – it never gets old…”

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Gushes Over ‘Canadian Queen’ Shania Twain: ‘Thank You For Being An Inspiration To Us All’

“I am super excited to share with you that my new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is coming out this Friday!!” she announced.”I’ve spent the last couple years working away on new music… on my documentary… on the Vegas residency and it’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can’t wait for this next chapter and Waking Up Dreaming is just the start.⁠”

A photo of Twain dressed in a white skirt with tri-coloured boots and a cowboy hat accompanied the post.

Famous friends and fans reacted to the news excitedly with fellow country star Orville Peck writing “Yesssssssss ❤️❤️❤️” and “Canada’s Drag Race” winner Priyanka commenting “WE ARE READY”.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain’s 1999 Grammys Dress To ACM Honors

The news comes after Twain was honoured at the 15th Annual ACM Honors with The Poet’s Award.

“Waking Up Dreaming” is set for release on Sept. 23.