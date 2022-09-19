A heartwarming photo of Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled following Monday’s private burial when the late monarch was laid to rest.

The official Instagram account of the royal family honoured Her Majesty with a beautiful countryside photograph, dating back to 1971. The Queen was captured wearing a green coat and a patterned head scarf. She also held a walking stick as she made her way through the field.

The touching image was taken at Balmoral, her Scotland home, by Patrick Lichfield- the 5th Earl of Lichfield- Sky News reports.

“‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’ In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 – 2022,” read the caption, which referenced Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

According to Metro, King Charles referenced the same Shakespearean line on Sept. 9 while making his first TV address as King.

“To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you,” he said during the televised event. “Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”

The line from Hamlet, typically used in regards to someone who has passed, was recited at the end of King Charles’ speech, as reported by The Evening Standard.