Chris Redd is leaving “Saturday Night Live”.

The comedian is the latest cast member to exit the late night live TV sketch comedy after five seasons of performing as a featured player, since joining the show’s 43rd season in 2017.

“Being a part of ‘SNL’ has been the experience of a lifetime,” Redd said in a statement on Monday. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels [show creator] and to the entire ‘SNL’ organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

The actor is currently developing a feature film for Universal titled “Cyber Monday” and is set to star in a comedy special for HBO Max.

Redd’s announcement follows previous headlines revealing that fellow castmates at the time- Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney- would be leaving the NBC show when season 47 wraps up. Pete Davidson also announced his departure in May.

Later, news broke that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari will not be returning for season 48 as well.

“Saturday Night Live” season 48 premieres Oct. 1. Four new featured players will appear when the show returns with three consecutive shows.