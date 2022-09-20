It’s Gwen Stefani’s first season back on “The Voice” as Blake Shelton’s wife — and she wasted no time going head-to-head with her hubby over an impressive country singer!

When Jay Allen took the stage to perform Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t” during Monday’s season 22 premiere, the coaches were impressed, but only Shelton and Stefani ended up turning their chairs for the singer, leading to a couples showdown.

Jay Allen on “The Voice”. Credit: Tina Thorpe/NBC

“You’ve got to pick between these two lovely people who happen to be married to each other,” fellow coach John Legend teased.

“Blake, he’s taught me so much about country music, and I got to be on two No. 1 country hits with Blake Shelton, which was just the most incredible experience of my life,” Stefani shared. “It made me so joyful to recognize that song when it came in, and to hear your voice on it, it was so beautiful.”

“I know music, I’ve toured the world, and I know how to do this show,” she promised. “And it’s kind of a two-for-one, because I’ll just ask him!”