It’s Gwen Stefani’s first season back on “The Voice” as Blake Shelton’s wife — and she wasted no time going head-to-head with her hubby over an impressive country singer!
When Jay Allen took the stage to perform Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t” during Monday’s season 22 premiere, the coaches were impressed, but only Shelton and Stefani ended up turning their chairs for the singer, leading to a couples showdown.
“You’ve got to pick between these two lovely people who happen to be married to each other,” fellow coach John Legend teased.
“Blake, he’s taught me so much about country music, and I got to be on two No. 1 country hits with Blake Shelton, which was just the most incredible experience of my life,” Stefani shared. “It made me so joyful to recognize that song when it came in, and to hear your voice on it, it was so beautiful.”
“I know music, I’ve toured the world, and I know how to do this show,” she promised. “And it’s kind of a two-for-one, because I’ll just ask him!”
However, the biggest emotional moment of all came when Allen told the coaches what motivates him: the loss of his mother to early-onset Alzheimer’s just a few years ago. He then made the rest of the coaches emotional — even making Stefani tear up — with a quick performance of his original song, “Blank Stares”, which has helped raise money for Alzheimer’s research.
Ultimately, Allen shocked the crowd by choosing to join Team Gwen, even though he insisted he’s a massive fan of Shelton’s.
“Did you see that? That was insane!” Stefani celebrated. “People like that, music swims inside of them. It’s gonna be fun to get to know him.”
When ET spoke with “The Voice” coaches ahead of season 22, Stefani admitted that, despite the competition, she was having a great time being back on set with her hubby. “It’s just pretty fun,” she admitted, referencing one of the pair’s duets as she added, “Like, ‘Happy Anywhere’, you know what I’m saying?”
But while Shelton claimed that he’s “more competitive” and strategic with Stefani back, Legend joked that having his wife on set is the country star’s “kryptonite.”
“She takes the edge off him just a little bit,” he explained. “She is his weakness.”
As for Shelton, he was playing it cool, and praising the “unbelievable” level of talent that singers always bring to “The Voice”.
“The reason there is four coaches on ‘The Voice’ is because it takes three people to go against me,” he teased.
“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!
