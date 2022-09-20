Click to share this via email

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as Selma Blair took to the “Dancing With The Stars” stage on Monday’s season 31 premiere.

The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, danced the Viennese waltz to David Cook’s “The Time of My Life” with partner Sasha Farber.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba was among those in tears following the performance, telling Blair that she made people realize, “You are fully able to do and achieve anything you put your mind to,” adding: “That was so powerful.”

Derek Hough was also emotional, sharing how Blair doesn’t let her illness define her.

He insisted, “What defines you is your strength and your courage. It was so beautiful,” adding that he wished it was longer.

Selma Blair on “DWTS”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Blair was also in tears, telling a teary-eyed Alfonso Ribeiro afterwards: “I’m so grateful, I’m so grateful.”

Blair and Farber earned 28 points after getting 7s from all the judges.

Selma Blair on “DWTS”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

The star admitted the whole thing was a “dream come true.”

Viewers were also emotional after watching the performance:

Selma Blair that was beautiful. Thank you for you courage and strength representing the MS community. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/u7XnGufz5U — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) September 20, 2022

Never have cried so much during #dwts huge fan of Selma Blair and I am incredibly proud and happy for her! https://t.co/LQXzWs8Ab0 — tú madre (@nolloresratita) September 20, 2022

Selma Blair on dwts had me : 😭 absolutely beautiful #DWTS @SelmaBlair — stephanie (@xstephxo_) September 20, 2022