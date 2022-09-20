The premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” had all the heart and drama fans have come to expect.

On Monday night, the long-running reality competition kicked off its 31st season, with a dramatic first elimination and much more, all hosted by Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

In one of the most emotional moments of the show, Selma Blair, who has been living with multiple sclerosis, performed a Viennese waltz with partner Sasha Farber to the song “The Time of My Life” by David Cook, earning 28 points.

Top-scorers included Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, who got 29 points from the judges with their cool cha-cha to Carl Carlton’s “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)”.

Also in the running for top spot were Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy with a jive to Harry Styles’ summer smash “As It Was”, and Angela and Gleb Savchenko with a salsa to “When I Grow Up” by the Pussycat Dolls.

But the clear winners of the evening were Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, whose cha-cha to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Major Lazer Remix)” earned them 32 points.

Of course, every show needs to have a bottom duo.

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd on “Dancing with the Stars” – Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki’s salsa to “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny got them 17 points, while Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd’s cha-cha to “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk got them 18.

In the end, though, the judges spared Guadagnino and Iwasaki, sending Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd packing.