Paul Wesley and his wife, Ines de Ramon, are going their separate ways after three years of marriage. The “Vampire Diaries” actor’s rep confirmed the news to People, exclusively telling the outlet that “they have separated” and have been living apart for several months.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,” the rep added.

Wesley, 40, was first romantically linked to Ramon, 29, in June 2018 when they were seen holding hands after a dinner date in New York City. They tied the knot privately, a month later, in a Montauk wedding, attended by friends and former castmates, including Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev.

Wesley confirmed the news of their nuptials in Feb. 2019, after photos of the pair wearing matching rings surfaced. Dobrev, also solidified their relationship status when she referred to Ramon as Wesley’s “wife,” in a podcast appearance later that year.

“We hang out a lot. We’re really good friends. I love his wife. It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends,” Dobrev said at the time.

While Wesley has been pretty tight-lipped about their relationship over the years, he did speak to People back in 2020 for their Sexiest Man Alive issue, where he opened up about the COVID-19 pandemic, and life at home in quarantine with Ramon and their dog, Greg.

“I’m in a fortunate position where I was able to take a break, and it was so important for me to do it,” Wesley said. “For me, I reset. I recalibrated. Kind of realized what was important to me, reprioritized my life.”

Rumours of the pair’s split started swirling last month when Wesley was spotted spending time with model Natalie Kuckenburg in New York — without his ring.

ET has reached out to Wesley’s rep for comment.

Wesley’s marriage to de Ramon was his second, with the actor previously saying I do to his “Vampire Diaries” co-star, Torrey DeVitto in 2011, before calling it quits in 2013.

MORE FROM ET:

Captain Kirks William Shatner and Paul Wesley Unite at Comic-Con 2022

Paul Wesley Reveals Which Character He ‘Requested’ Die in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Finale

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Poke Fun at Hating Each Other While Filming ‘Vampire Diaries’