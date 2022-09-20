Jennifer Hudson has a fangirling moment on her talk show Tuesday.

Sheryl Lee Ralph makes an appearance on the latest episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and reminisces about landing her Tony Award-nominated role as Deena Jones in the 1981 Broadway debut of the Dreamgirls musical.

Hudson, who nabbed an Academy Award for her performance as Effie White in the 2006 film adaptation, can’t believe it when Ralph then offers to give her a mini-masterclass on the musical’s choreography.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jennifer Hudson. Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Hudson gushes, “I’m really having a moment, because I wish I’d have been able to see that [version of the musical.] I was born the year that came out.”

The pair then don pink feather boas, with Ralph insisting: “Girl, now this is not any cheap boa so you know I’m keeping it.”

A shocked Hudson shares, “I can’t believe I get to do this!”

They then bust a move to the piano music, with Hudson, who sings along to the “Dreamgirls” lyrics, saying: “Oh my God, I can’t believe I just got to have that moment with you. That was a dream, she’s a dream.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ralph talks about winning an Emmy last week, as well as how she would have stopped her glam team from bedazzling her show-stopping hair had she been watching in a mirror.

The second season of “Abbott Elementary”, starring Ralph, will be on Global this fall.