Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello really got into it over this talented singer.

On Monday night’s “The Voice”, 27-year-old Kate Kalvach took the stage for her Blind Audition, performing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” to a rapt audience and very impressed coaches.

In the final moments of the performance, Shelton, Cabello and Gwen Stefani all hit their buttons and turned their chairs around, giving Kalvach a big surprise.

Things soon got contentious between the coaches, though, as they all vied to win the signer over to their teams.

It was soon revealed that Cabello, the new coach in town, actually blocked Stefani from turning her chair around.

“I did my homework. I know how the blocks work. Immediately, my mind went to, oh, Gwen is going to want her. So I blocked her,” Cabello said.

“The new girl on the block blocked me,” Stefani laughed.

But Shelton wasn’t about to let that move against his wife go so easily, and he decided to mute Cabello’s mic.

“Oh? How did you do that? Mine doesn’t do that,” Stefani said.

In the end, though, Shelton’s trick might have cost him a singer on his team.

“Blake was my first choice. But he didn’t even fight for me,” Kalvach said, as Shelton tried in the final stretch to win her over, culminating in a “To be continued…”