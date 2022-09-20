Adam Levine is speaking out after an Instagram model claimed to have had a year-long affair with him in a viral TikTok video.

Sumner Stroh posted some messages on TikTok that had been allegedly sent from Levine, including a more recent one of him asking if he could name his and Behati Prinsloo’s third child Sumner if it’s a boy.

Levine shared on Instagram Tuesday, “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.”

He continued, “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Stroh claimed in her TikTok that she was “young” and “naive” when she had the “affair” with Levine. She’s since released a second video insisting she was under the impression that their marriage was over at the time. Stroh also said she’d only come forward because one of her friends had attempted to sell the story to a tabloid.

Levine and Prinsloo have been together since 2012, but split briefly in 2013.

They then announced their engagement a couple of months later and tied the knot in 2014.

The pair share 5-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace together. They have another baby on the way.