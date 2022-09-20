The Golden Globe Awards are set to broadcast on NBC again.

The awards show switched to a private ceremony for the 2022 show after controversy arose over accusations of a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The Los Angeles Times released a report in 2021 which found the organization had no Black journalists and accused it of avoiding nominating female filmmakers and “racist nominations” among other accusations.

In a new statement announcing apparent changes in the organization to address these concerns, the HFPA also revealed the Golden Globes will be broadcast on television again in 2023.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, via Indiewire.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” added Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. “It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

The changes to address diversity include adding 103 members to its roster, including for the first time voters outside of the U.S., and a voting body that is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will air on Jan. 10 on NBC.