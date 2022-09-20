Sarah Michelle Gellar is relieved the “Cruel Intentions” television series never saw the light of day.

Gellar (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) starred as Kathyrn Merteuil in the beloved ’90s romantic drama movie. NBC had announced a TV spin-off in 2015 set 17 years after the events of the movie. The project ultimately fell apart, much to Gellar’s relief.

“That was a whole crazy time,” Gellar told The New York Times. “Nothing against NBC, but ‘Cruel Intentions’ is straight streaming. On the first day, I was like, ‘This isn’t working.’ It’s just not a network show. And if it is a network show, it’s not my ‘Cruel Intentions’. So, I was actually grateful.”

Gellar’s desire to see the spin-off on a streaming service may yet come to fruition. It was announced in Oct. 2021 that the “Cruel Intentions” reboot is in development for Amazon Freevee.

The original “Cruel Intentions” movie premiered on March 5, 1999. Gellar starred opposite Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair.