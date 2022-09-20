One of hockey’s brightest stars is moving on.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Canada’s own New Jersey Devils star announced that he is retiring from the NHL after 13 years with the league.

“I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock’em Sock’em tapes at the end of every volume, with the black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy,” the 33-year-old wrote. “To this day, I still dream about it.”

“However, the end of this chapter is closing and after 13 years in the NHL, I have made the decision to retire,” he continued.

Subban explained, “I never looked at myself or ever felt I was ‘just a hockey player.’ I always looked at myself as a person who happened to play hockey. Having that perspective allowed me to enjoy every shift like it was my last, celebrate every goal with emotion, and play every game as if someone paid to watch me play who had never seen me play before.”

Thanking his family, the league and all his fans for all their support over the years, the hockey player wrote, “I look forward to the road ahead, and the many exciting opportunities to come. I’m excited to share what those are with you all when the time comes!”

Subban is ending his professional hockey career with 115 goals and 467 points over 834 games.

Born in Toronto, Subban entered the NHL in 2009, first playing for the Montreal Canadiens, then moving to the Nashville Predators, before finally being traded to the Devils in 2019.

In 2013, he won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenceman, and the next summer he signed a whopping $72 million 8-year contract with the Canadiens.

Subban also helped Canada win gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where Team Canada defeated Sweden 3-0.

He has also appeared as an NHL analyst for ESPN.

On Twitter, fans celebrated Subban’s career and sent well-wishes on the news of his retirement.

Few players electrified the Bell Centre more than P.K. Subban. He understood fans deserved to be entertained. Almost every Habs fan has a favourite Subban play, if not a top-10. We're lucky we got to witness his prime years in person. — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) September 20, 2022

Congrats to PK Subban on his retirement following an excellent career. pic.twitter.com/kl1zeCxaA2 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 20, 2022

PK Subban was one of the best playoff performers I’ve watched in a Montreal Canadiens uniform. My favorite PK quote, from the 2014 playoffs vs. the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/RzoCfWXezW — HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) September 20, 2022

Never forget all the shit PK caught for having a personality in a sport where we bemoan how little we see players show personality. More importantly, don't forget how he gave back and used his platform for good.

I hope he stays close to hockey, because hockey needs PK Subban. — Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) September 20, 2022

PK Subban charged life into the Habs-Bruins rivalry and one of the most electric defensemen I've ever gotten to watch play. Plus, an incredible dude who's gonna have a lot of post-career success. Happy trails 76 pic.twitter.com/QYuTni9Zja — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 20, 2022