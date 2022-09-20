Mike Tyson is opening up about his health.

Fans were concerned when they spotted him in a wheelchair at an airport last month. In a new interview, Tyson revealed that he suffers from sciatica. It is pain that travels along the sciatic nerve from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down to each leg, according to Mayo Clinic.

“I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can’t even talk,” Tyson recently told Newsmax, per LAD Bible. “Thank God it’s the only health problem I have. I’m splendid now… We’re all gonna die one day of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face.”

Tyson noted how all the money in the world can’t absolve him from the finality of life.

“That means you won’t catch a disease, you can’t get hit by a car? You can’t jump off a bridge? I don’t know,” Tyson said. “Is that security? Can money secure you from that?”

Tyson competed in the boxing ring from March 6, 1985 to June 11, 2005 and retired with a professional record of 50-6 with two no-contests. He boxed fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in a 2020 exhibition boxing match.