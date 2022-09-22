“WOW: Women of Wrestling” is climbing the top rope and launching onto television screens everywhere.

Originally created by “GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling” founder David McLane, the modern iteration of “WOW” is owned by McLane and Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss. The promotion, which features former WWE Divas champion A.J. Mendez in an executive producer and creative capacity, platforms women in an industry that has historically been kinder to men.

“I feel like as a superhero, you have a lot of responsibility in your role,” Kandi Krush tells ET Canada of the “superhero” label assigned to the show’s wrestlers. “And for me, that means to empower and uplift young women to be able to go after their own dreams and goals. To see that strength is a powerful, beautiful thing and that women can be strong and beautiful at the same time. To be able to see themselves on TV and think, ‘Oh, I could do that, too, you know?'”

“Whenever I think of the term superhero, I always think of this larger than life figure. Somebody to look up to,” Foxxy Fierce adds. “Taking on that title, I always keep in mind that I want to be what I wish I saw growing up. I want to be that for somebody. Whether it’s little girls, young women, young boys, whoever, with that title superhero, I think it’s a positive role model to be inspired by.”

Each of the “WOW” superheroes have a carefully constructed backstory inspired by the origins of their civilian counterparts.

“One of the biggest things I struggled with growing up was embracing all aspects of myself and being comfortable in my own skin,” Fierce says. “And so with the name ‘Foxxy Fierce,’ I see that as bringing together two parts of myself. The foxy: the poise, the grace, the beauty. And then the fears: that strength, that tenacity, that power. when they come together, it’s really a declaration of self-love and that I can embrace all these aspects. I can embrace my uniqueness. Beauty and strength are not mutually exclusive.”

“I’ve been an athlete my entire life, but I’ve gone through a lot of hardships. I fought my way from the bottom to the top time and time again,” Krush says. “I’m a big believer in hard work. I say champions are made in the trenches and that’s where I live.”

All the work behind the scenes culminates in the biggest television expansion yet for a company that has existed in various iterations since Sept. 2000.

“We’ve been just mostly focused on the hard work and all of a sudden it’s here and it’s a we’re about to premiere on TV,” Krush says. “We’re the the first all female franchise to have a global footprint. So we’re not only in the US, we’re in Canada, Australia, and this is just the beginning. It’s nonstop, action-packed, body-slamming sports entertainment.

“It’s for everybody. WOW is not just for girls, young women, it’s for everybody. If you want to be entertained, it’s for you.”