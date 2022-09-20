Earlier this year, Grimes gave a candid interview to Vanity Fair and subsequently revealed that she and Tesla/Space-X founder Elon Musk had broken up, while also welcoming their second child together.

That child — a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk — was born via surrogate, joining the ex-couple’s first child together, son X Æ A-Xii (called X).

On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Canadian musician took to social media to share a rare photo of her daughter, nicknamed Y, now 9 months old.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Responds To Reports Suggesting He Secretly Had Twins With One Of His Execs Weeks Before He & Grimes Welcomed 2nd Child Via Surrogate

In the pic, the baby is wearing a pink headband, listening to music while placing her hand atop a copy of The Birth of Tragedy by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche.

“My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by Nietzsche – what a queen,” she tweeted alongside the photo.

My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche – what a queen pic.twitter.com/GajRCEVDen — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 18, 2022

As for what Y is listening to, Grimes shared that revelation in a followup tweet.

“She loves Boris Brejcha omg she’s so hardcore haha,” she wrote, indicating her daughter was grooving to the beats of the German DJ and record producer.

She loves Boris Brejcha omg she’s so hardcore haha — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 18, 2022

In addition to his children with Grimes, Musk also has eight other known children, including twins with Shivon Zillis — an executive with Musk’s Neuralink company — who arrived in November 2021.