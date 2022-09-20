Jennifer Lopez is hoping to inspire the next generation.

Speaking at the Grameen America’s “Raising Latina Voices” event Saturday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the 53-year-old musician offered her advice to children about their futures.

READ MORE: Go Inside Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Movie-Worthy Wedding Weekend

“The best advice I can give to my kids – you can be whoever you believe you can be,” she explained, via JustJared. “Find that in yourself and don’t give up. Learn from people who have done it well, then take those ideas and innovate and refine them and make them your own. And listen to your parents, we aren’t quite as clueless as we seem when you’re 14.”

The mother of two shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Reveals That Online Footage Of Her Singing To Ben Affleck At Their Wedding Was ‘Stolen Without Consent’

Grameen America CEO Andrea Jung was also speaking at the panel.

The appearance comes after Lopez recently tied the knot again with Ben Affleck in a beautiful ceremony at the end of August. During the celebration, she even dedicated a song to her new husband.