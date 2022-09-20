“Saturday Night Live” is about to launch its 48th season, and the venerable late-night sketch show has announced the premiere’s host will be Miles Teller.

Fresh off the box-office success of “Top Gun: Maverick”, Teller will be joined by Kendrick Lamar as musical guest for the Oct. 1 season premiere.

The following week, Irish actor Brendan Gleeson makes his “SNL” hosting debut, joined by musical guest Willow — a.k.a. Willow Smith of “Whip My Hair” fame, who’ll be debuting her new music from her new pop-punk album <COPINGMECHANISM>.

Then, on Oct. 15, Megan Thee Stallion will do double duty as host and musical guest, after showing off her acting chops in a hilarious cameo in Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”.

Meanwhile, viewers will notice the absence of “SNL” vets Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney and Kate McKinnon, all of whom exited at the end of last season.

In addition, Chris Redd recently announced that he wouldn’t be returning for season 48.

“Being a part of ‘SNL’ has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth,” Redd said in a statement. “Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire ‘SNL’ organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

The new season of “Saturday Night Live” kicks off Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET on Global.