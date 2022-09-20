DeMario Jackson, who was a contestant on both “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise”, is being sued by two different women who claim that he sexually assaulted them.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the women — both filing under the pseudonym Jane Doe — claim that DeMario used his celebrity to “lure the unsuspecting plaintiffs” into situations that he would use to allegedly victimize them.

One of the women alleges in the suit that she first met Jackson via a dating app in 2018; after going out with him a few times, she says she agreed to let him stay the night at her home when he became drunk.

According to the plaintiff, Jackson promised that nothing sexual would take place that night, but she claims he pinned her to the bed and sexually assaulted her in a manner that caused her to fear for her life.

The other woman claims she met Jackson in 2019, first chatting on social media. A year later, he asked her out on a date, but insisted that it take place at his apartment because he was worried he’d be recognized if they went out in public.

She agreed, but claims that he then pressured her to have sex, alleging she was initially reluctant and then told him to stop, a request that she says he denied.

The women are seeking unspecified damages in the suit, which accuses Jackson of sexual assault, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Jackson’s rep has not responded to TMZ‘s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time that Jackson has become caught up in controversy; back in 2017, production on “Bachelor in Paradise” was suspended after he and former “Bachelor” contestant Corinne Olympios allegedly became a little too frisky during an on-camera hookup, leading to charges of “sexual misconduct” that were eventually dropped after an internal investigation found their behaviour wasn’t as scandalous as had been reported.