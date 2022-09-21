In the new clip, released Tuesday, both Khloe and Kris get emotional when speaking about Khloe welcoming a second child with the NBA star and his betrayal, after he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still with Khloe.

“There is something that I’m ready to talk about,” Khloe begins. “Tristan and I are having another baby.”

It’s then the Good American founder’s voice begins to crack. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a different experience.”

The scandal rocked Kris as well, with the momager tearing up as she described watching her daughter deal with the drama that ensued.

“It’s hard to watch her in pain,” Kris tells the cameras.

Although it’s been a “difficult time” in her life, Khloe maintains that it’s the “start of something positive and happy, and beautiful.”

In August, ET confirmed that Khloe, 38, and Thompson, 31, welcomed their second child — a son — via surrogate.

Shortly after the news broke, a source told ET that “Khloe is doing well as a mom of two. She is definitely still trying to gauge the dynamic of her relationship with Tristan, but that will come in time. Right now her focus is her baby.”

While the couple is no longer together — and their son was conceived prior to the news of Thompson’s paternity scandal — the source added that they are amicably co-parenting.

“Things between Khloe and Tristan are mostly positive and cordial,” the source continued. “They are working through some hurdles but are hopeful and confident that they can continue to co-parent in a healthy way and give their little ones the best lives possible.”

As for their 4-year-old daughter, True, she is getting the hang of being a big sister.

“True is obsessed with her little brother and has been waiting to become a big sister, so this is a dream come true for her,” the source noted.

Khloe was said to have recently ended her private relationship with an investment banker after getting back out on the dating scene.

“Khloe is open to dating and her breakup with the investment banker wasn’t messy or anything super serious to begin with, so it didn’t affect her too much,” the sources told ET. “Tristan is jealous about Khloe dating and wants Khloe to himself, but he also wants to play the field and knows he can’t have the best of both worlds.”

See it all play out when “The Kardashians” returns Thursday, Sept. 22 on Hulu.

MORE FROM ET:

Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Mortified’ Over This Scandal

Kris Jenner Is Hospitalized in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Teaser

Kim Wants to Shower With Pete Davidson in New ‘Kardashians’ Teaser