Fans of Selena Gomez will be getting their most intimate look at the pop star yet.

This week, Apple TV+ debuted the first teaser for the upcoming documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”, all about her mental health journey.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Panics As Gordon Ramsay Yells In Hilarious ‘Selena + Chef’ Clip

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” the official description reads. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

The short teaser is a simple montage of Gomez, appearing emotional in some of her darker moments, set to soft music and the sound of breathing, before giving way to a more triumphant score and footage of the star seemingly finding happiness.

Gomez shared the teaser on Instagram, writing, “We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Shares Adorable Video Of Sister Gracie Rocking Out At Oliva Rodrigo Concert

The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, best known for the iconic 1991 doc “Madonna: Truth or Dare”, as well as the films “With Honors”, “Love and Other Disasters” and “W.E.”, which he co-wrote with Madonna.

Keshishian has also directed a number of music videos over the years, including Gomez’s 2015 video for “Hands to Myself”.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” premieres Nov. 4.