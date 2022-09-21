On Tuesday, Levine addressed and denied cheating allegations levelled at him by Instagram model Sumner Stroh earlier this week. Stroh accused him cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, with her “for about a year,” in a series of TikTok videos, some of which included screenshots of her and Levine’s alleged direct messages to each other.

The 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman released a statement on his Instagram Stories in response to the allegation, stating in part, “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Levine added that “in certain instances it became inappropriate.”

The musician also spoke about handling the fallout from the scandal with Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child.

“I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he wrote. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Levine’s remarks sparked many comments and served as a catalyst for debate regarding fault when it comes to cheating.

Actress Sara Foster took to TikTok to share her thoughts, in which she blamed both Levine and Stroh for the scandal, laying a lot of the responsibility at Stroh’s feet.

“This woman chose to make a viral TikTok video, putting it out there for the world to see for a pregnant woman to see when she could have just messaged her privately,” Foster said in the post, without referring to either Levine or Stroh by name. “We don’t feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married and you participated.”