The frightening new trailer for “Hellraiser”, the upcoming franchise reboot, is here.

Odessa A’zion takes on the role of a character named Riley who encounters an ancient puzzle box, oblivious that its objective is to summon the Cenobites, “a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension,” as per the official film synopsis.

Director David Bruckner describes Riley as “a young woman, who’s struggling with addiction and compulsive behaviour.” When Riley accidentally comes in contact with the box, she “unfortunately begins to dabble with it and chaos ensues.”

Some of that chaos will unfold thanks to the iconic horror character and Cenobite leader, Pinhead. The role, previously portrayed by Doug Bradley in the original 1987 film and a number of it sequels, will be played by “Sense8” star Jamie Clayton.

“We felt a kind of anticipation around the fans to reimagine the character,” Bruckner said of casting Clayton, a trans woman. “We knew we wanted Pinhead to be a woman. Jamie was just the right person for the role. A person’s identity can be really exciting for a role in many ways, but I have to emphasize that Jamie absolutely killed; that’s how we got there.”

Bruckner, who’s credits include “The Night House” and “The Ritual”, was just a teenager when he first watched the original “Hellraiser”, a “movie that really, really scared me,” he said.

“It was so visceral and so impactful,” Bruckner added. “It’s digging into things that are so troubling that I was almost afraid of the people that created it! This is not a remake. I just didn’t think you could ever remake the original ‘Hellraiser’. It’s too much its own thing and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers because how do you top that? This is a new story in the ‘Hellraiser’ universe.”

The filmmaker noted that he “would love” the idea of returning to helm additional franchise projects “should the fans and the movie gods allow.”

“Hellraiser” premieres on Hulu on Oct. 7.