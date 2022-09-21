It was love at first sight for Kaley Cuoco and her new beau Tom Pelphrey.

Cuoco and Pelphrey confirmed their relationship in May, before the actress and her ex-husband, Karl Cook, finalized their divorce after four years of marriage in June.

Cuoco chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”, with Fallon questioning how the lovebirds met.

The “Flight Attendant” star shared: “We have the same manager, this is a very Hollywood story I know.”

She then explained that her manager had questioned whether she knew who the “Ozark” star was a while ago, cheekily adding that he was single.

Cuoco added that the manager in question eventually asked her to the “Ozark” premiere, despite her having never seen the show.

The actress then heard Pelphrey asking where she was at the bash, before turning around and describing their interaction as “love at first sight.”

Cuoco gushed, “The world stopped… it was really sweet.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cuoco spoke about meeting her “Meet Cute” co-star Pete Davidson for the first time in an Escape Room, her embarrassing drawing skills, and more.