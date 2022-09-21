Taylor Swift is teasing her next album in a new way.

This week, the singer launched a brand new series on TikTok that she’s calling “Midnights Mayhem”, in which she will reveal the full list of track titles from the upcoming album Midnights.

“Hi. I know that I have a habit of cryptic clues and easter eggs when giving you information about new music and I’m not here to deny that, but I am here to defy that,” Swift says in the first video.

“I’m going to be using this technologically advanced device,” she continues, pointing to a rotary cage with 13 ping-pong balls, “to help me allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I’m going to be announcing and in what order. So, let’s leave it up to fate.”

Pulling a ball out of the cage, Swift remarks, “Track 13 because of course,” before revealing the track will be called “Mastermind”.

Midnights, which was announced over the summer, will be released Oct. 21.