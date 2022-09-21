Katy Perry wants to be a real mom to her daughter Daisy.

Appearing this week on the “Smartless” podcast, the 37-year-old pop star talks about her decision not to hire a full-time nanny for her 2-year-old child.

“I am working a lot, and I’ve always worked a lot,” she says. “I have a wonderful nanny, but I don’t have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I’m meant to.”

She continues, “Therefore any day I get off, I’m just in mom mode. It doesn’t matter if I’ve had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I’m waking up at 6 o’clock and we’re gonna go and do breakfast. And yes, I have the no-sleep shakes, but I’m doing mom mode today.”

Perry also talks about some of the big milestones Daisy has gone through recently, including speaking more and more.

“She’s 2, so she’s at the point where she’s saying new words every day,” she says. “And the other day she was saying some words that I didn’t teach her, and I was like ‘Damn it. That doesn’t feel good.’”

The singer also praises her husband, Orlando Bloom, saying, “Dad is the best.”