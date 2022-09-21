A romance may be blooming between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid.

On Sep. 10, the 47-year-old Oscar-winner and the 27-year-old supermodel were spotted together, photographed at a New York Fashion Week party.

Now, a source tells People that the pair “like each other and are having a good time.”

DiCaprio recently split with 25-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone, and according to the source, he is now “taken with Gigi,” adding, “She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to.”

In fact, DiCaprio and Hadid have known each other as casual acquaintances for several years now.

“They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings,” the source says.

Previously, they hadn’t had the opportunity to get romantic because they were each in relationships. Hadid split from her boyfriend of five years, Zayn Malik, in October 2021.

As such, it is only recently that Hadid caught the “Titanic” star’s eye.

“A smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo,” the source says, adding, though, that they are not yet “serious.”

“Leo has not been out of his relationship with Camila long enough to jump headfirst into anything,” the source explains. “I am not sure he is completely finished with Camila. That was a long romance.”

A source had previously told People of the potential coupling, “He really likes that she has her life together. She has a child and she’s mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does.”