Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in "Shotgun Wedding" - Photo: Ana Carballosa

Fans are getting invited to the union from hell in “Shotgun Wedding”.

New photos from the upcoming film show Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Coolidge, and Lenny Kravitz in the middle of a hostile situation.

The film follows Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a strained couple whose failing relationship gets worse when their wedding gets hijacked by criminals.

Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler and Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera in “Shotgun Wedding” -Photo: Ana Carballosa

Photos show Lopez dressed in a white wedding gown as Duhamel pulls her from a golf cart in a matching white groom’s outfit.

Duhamel was recast in the role after Armie Hammer left the film amid sexual assault accusations.

READ MORE: Josh Duhamel Talks Filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’ With JLo

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in “Shotgun Wedding” – Photo: Ana Carballosa

Coolidge is shown in costume with hilariously huge rollers in her hair for the action-comedy.

Jennifer Coolidge as Carol Fowler in “Shotgun Wedding” – Photo: Ana Carballosa

A shirtless Kravitz seems to face off against the criminals holding the wedding hostage as other guests cower behind him.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Poses With ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Co-Stars Josh Duhamel And Lenny Kravitz After Filming Wraps

Cheech Marin as Robert Rivera and Lenny Kravitz as Sean Hawkins in “Shotgun Wedding” -Photo: Ana Carballosa

Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden and Sônia Braga are also part of the cast of the film.

D’Arcy Carden as Harriet and Cheech Marin as Robert Rivera in “Shotgun Wedding” – Photo: Ana Carballosa

Duhamel previously revealed some actual behind-the-scenes danger when he was filming a scene in the water.

“The waves were crashing like 30 feet in the air,” he recalled during an appearance on “The Tonight Show”. “This rogue wave comes up as I’m videotaping this thing and literally washed me almost over the edge of this cliff.”

“Shotgun Wedding” is set to debut on Prime Video on Jan. 27.