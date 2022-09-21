Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is revealing what it was like growing up with a famous father.

During an “Ask Me Anything” segment on her “Just a Little Shady” podcast, Hailie told listeners: “I feel like a good first question to answer — since a lot of questions were about my dad — the first question I feel like I should answer: ‘Does it bother me when I get asked about my dad?’ Because a lot of the questions were about my dad.”

The 26-year-old answered, “The best way to say this is yes and no…

“Honestly, it’s to a point. I obviously expect it. And there are certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up half in the spotlight.

“But once it gets past that point though, I’m like, ‘I’m a person too.'”

READ MORE: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Discusses Her ‘Surreal’ Childhood On Debut Episode Of New Podcast

The influencer insisted that she thinks she has “more to offer than just my dad.”

“So, it becomes tricky because I get it,” she continued. “But then, like I said, after a certain extent, I’m not going to speak on behalf of anyone. I’m not going to answer stuff that I don’t specifically have the answers to.”

READ MORE: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Her Dad’s Halftime Show At Super Bowl LVI

Hailie, who launched the podcast with her best friend Brittany Ednie back in July, recalled how she would “get more bothered” by the questions about her father when she was younger.

She explained, “I feel like growing up, when it would happen, I would get more bothered by it because I was like, ‘Why do people care?’

“Because I was young and I didn’t totally understand the situation so I [was] just like, ‘That’s my dad. I don’t ask you about your dad.’

“And there are certain things that, yeah, that’s just weird that you want to know that, but then things that have been a little bit shared I understand why people are like, ‘OK is this true?’ Some stuff it’s just like, ‘That’s weird. Let’s move on.'”