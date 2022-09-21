Cancer appears to be in the rearview mirror for Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus.

Hoppus shared a positive update with fans regarding his cancer journey. The musician was diagnosed with lymphoma in April 2021.

“Very grateful today,” the musician recently wrote on his Instagram Story. “My scan came back clean and I’m cancer-free… Thankful for everyday I get to be here. Love you all.”

The cancer diagnosis took Hoppus to a very dark place. The Blink-182 frontman opened up about conversations with his wife of 22 years, Skye Hoppus, and his suicidal thoughts.

“I was in our living room crying and telling my wife, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,'” Hoppus told People this past August. “She was like, ‘Well, what are you going to do, kill yourself?’ And that’s exactly what I was thinking. It was pretty dark.”

“It was a total snap-out-of-it moment… What a sh**ty thing to say.’ But also, what a kind thing to say, like, ‘Snap out of it, you f**king baby. You have a beatable form of cancer. It’s going to suck to get there, but get there.’ I had to do the work.”

Fortunately, Skye served as Hoppus’ rock — researching the best foods for him to eat and remaining by his side throughout the process.

