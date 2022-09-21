Elizabeth Chambers is opening up about her relationship with her estranged husband.

In a new interview with E! News, the TV personality talked about the end of her 10-year marriage to Armie Hammer amid accusations of abuse against the actor.

“For a very long time we’ve said, ‘No comment, no comment, no comment,'” she said. “Part of me felt like it was taking the high road and part of me was like, just let us process,” adding that she also thought to herself, “It’s none of your business.”

The couple announced their split in July 2020, but Chambers said, “A divorce is a death… It was the last thing I ever wanted.”

She also revealed, “Our divorce is not finalized. But we are in a really great place. We talk all the time. We’re committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids … Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there’s nothing we won’t do.”

As for how she contends with the accusations against Hammer, Chambers said, “I consider myself a feminist and stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing. I’m not being here, like, ‘My life is amazing,’ because it’s been hell for a long time.”

She also added, “Armie has been focused on his healing.”