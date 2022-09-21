Marie-Lou Nurk is headed to “Selling Sunset”.

Jason Oppenheim shared the news that his girlfriend, Nurk, will appear on the show’s forthcoming season.

READ MORE: Christine Quinn Exiting ‘Selling Sunset’

“We filmed a couple of times already and I have no problem filming more,” Oppneheim told People in Los Angeles on Tuesday. “I’m sure we will. She’s coming out here to spend a couple more months out here at the end of the year. So, you know, maybe we’ll film.

“We get along great. It’s a very relaxed relationship. So yeah, I think it can be expected that people will see this relationship, as well.”

Oppenheim almost opened up about his friendship with Chrishell Stause in Dec. 2021 after five months together.

READ MORE: Chrishell Stause Hits Out At ‘Fake’ ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Star In Instagram Rant

“I don’t think anything makes me happier than seeing Chrishell happy,” he said. “I love [Chrishell] so much and I just enjoy I still enjoy her as a friend and being around her and spending time with her,”

Netflix renewed “Selling Sunset” for seasons six and seven on June 23.