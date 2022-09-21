Brad Pitt is a big Goop fan.

The actor gushed about Gwyneth Paltrow’s much-talked-about beauty brand as he discussed his own new skincare line in an interview with Vogue.

The publication described the line, called Le Domaine, as “a science-meets-nature line of genderless skin care essentials that he developed in partnership with the Perrin family, the renowned Château Beaucastel vintners who are also Pitt’s partners in the fan-favourite Château Miraval Côtes de Provence Rose.”

During the chat, Pitt spoke about how he feels about star-fronted businesses in general.

He admitted, “When I started out it seemed shameful to do a commercial, for some reason. You were called a sell-out. I really think the hip-hop guys changed all of that. They made it okay — even cool — to spread your wings a bit, to try some other things. And now it’s really exciting that you can, you know, explore other corners [of your creativity] like the old Renaissance artists in a way.”

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Unveils Art Exhibit Highlighting ‘Where I Have Gotten It Wrong In My Relationships’

Pitt added of Paltrow’s line, “And I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop]. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”

The pair famously dated from 1994 to 1997 and were briefly engaged.

The actor went on to say of how he feels personally about aging in the film business, “I don’t want to be running from aging. It’s a concept we can’t escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms. Something we discussed [in founding Le Domaine] was this headline of ‘anti-aging.’

“It’s ridiculous. It’s a fairytale. But what is real is treating your skin in a healthy manner. And it’s something I’ve learnt to do for my business, but it kinda makes you feel better. I grew up with a country mentality, kind of you know, Dial Soap once a day and then move on. And I think that we’re learning that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long lasting benefits to that. So just age healthy, age in a healthy manner.”

READ MORE: Brad Pitt’s Artwork Goes On Display In Finland Gallery

Elsewhere in the interview, Pitt also admitted his lead role in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” played havoc with his skin.

The 2008 flick tells the story of “a man who starts aging backwards with consequences.”

Pitt said of whether it was strange to see himself looking older in the role, “No, no, it wasn’t at all, I was kind of fascinated by it, really. And by the way? All those prosthetics, six hours of prosthetics? Tore up my skin. They destroyed my skin!”