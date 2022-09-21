Tyler Perry spoke about helping out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their time of need during an interview with NBC’s “Today With Hoda and Jenna” on Wednesday.

The actor let the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie live at one of his homes in California after they famously stepped down as senior royals in March 2020.

Perry shared of why he offered his home to them at the time: “It was a very difficult time for them.”

READ MORE: Tyler Perry Praises ‘Princess Meghan’ Markle In Birthday Tribute: ‘I’ve Watched You Endure Things’

READ MORE: Two People Find Forbidden Love In Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Trailer

The star continued, “What I know about the two of them, and I wish the world knew, how much these two people love each other. They found each other out of all these odds against them finding each other.

“They found each other and the love they have is really, really moving and I wanted to do anything I could to support them.”

Gushing about Harry and Meghan’s relationship, Perry said, “If I don’t have that [love], what she and Harry have, I don’t want it. That’s really amazing.”

Markle previously told Oprah Winfrey in that much-talked about interview that Perry letting them stay at his house and providing them with his own security gave them a moment “to breathe” while they tried to figure out their next step.