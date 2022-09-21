Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are officially divorced. According to the court document obtained by ET, the former spouses have reached the end of their divorce proceedings, which began when the 38-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” pro filed on Valentine’s Day.

The divorce was finalized on Monday, marking the official end to their three-year marriage.

The document reveals that the subject of custody for their dog, Ysabella, remains undecided but the exes are sticking to their premarital agreement. Neither one will receive spousal support, and Lawrence will keep the lease on their car and a plot of land in Los Angeles.

In Burke’s original filing, she cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for their split and listed the date of separation as Jan. 7.

The dancer raised eyebrows in August when she posted a TikTok video of herself writing, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…”

Her caption read, “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever… #exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.”

She never clarified whether or not the post was about 42-year-old Lawrence.

A source previously told ET that the split was “a long time coming.”

“They have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise,” the source said at the time, referencing their 2008 split. “They have been living separate lives for a couple months now.”

