Margot Robbie could hardly handle the leaked “Barbie” set photos that made their way onto the Internet.

Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken, respectively, in the upcoming live-action movie. The photos that leaked online in April had Robbie “mortified.”

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie told “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

Robbie expected public attention when they moved production to the street. She did not expect the scale of online response.

“I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew, OK, once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped,” Robbie said. “There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits.

“So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.”

The live-action “Barbie” movie premieres on July 21, 2023 with director Greta Gerwig at the helm. Robbie and Gosling star alongside Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa and Kate McKinnon, among others.