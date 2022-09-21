Floyd Mayweather Jr. has agreed to step inside the ring one more time with UFC legend Conor McGregor.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the undefeated five-division world champion said he’s in negotiations for a rematch with McGregor after a decisive victory over the Irish fighter when they last faced off back in 2017.

According to Mayweather, the fight will take place at some point next year, with details yet to be sorted out.

While Mayweather noted that it hasn’t yet been determined whether the event will be “an exhibition or a real fight,” he said there have been “talks of both.”

Mayweather, however, would “prefer” that it be an exhibition fight.

“I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment,” the retired boxer explained. “So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”

Mayweather officially retired from fighting after beating McGregor, which marked his 50th career win; despite his retirement, Mayweather has continued to participate in exhibition matches against the likes of Logan Paul and Japanese MMA fighter/YouTube star Mikuru Sakura, whom he’ll be fighting on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Ever since his loss, McGregor has been pushing for a rematch — not surprising, given that Forbes has reported that McGregor raked in $85 million while Mayweather received a reported $275 million.