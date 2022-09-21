A routine visit to the doctor turned into a medical crisis for Mama June Shannon.

TMZ reports that the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star went in for a routine checkup on Monday, at which point she told her doctor she’d been experiencing dizziness and severe headaches.

That set off an alarm bell with the physician, who decided to admit her to the hospital so that tests could be administered in order to find out what’s causing her troubling symptoms.

READ MORE: Mama June Issued Apology To Daughter Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson For Putting Her ‘Through A Lot’ One Day Before Her Birthday

According to Shannon, she remains hospitalized and has undergone a series of tests and scans while doctors attempt to make a diagnosis.

TMZ also reports that her husband, Justin Stroud, has been at her side throughout her ordeal.